A motorist is dead after the vehicle they were traveling in on State Highway 4, near Kopaki, veered off the road and into a tree.

The road is currently closed in the Kopaki area and motorists should avoid the area or follow the directions of emergency services.

Emergency services first arrived on the scene around 12.50pm, a police spokesperson told the Herald.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and police were on scene investigating the circumstances of the crash.

At 1.30pm, the NZ Transport Agency reported the incident between State Highway 3 (Te Mapara) and Kopaki Rd.

Motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services on the scene. Delays were likely and a road closure was possible, it said.