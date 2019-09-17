On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Hawke's Bay was the fastest-growing region in New Zealand for the three quartersto March 2019.
"And we have predictions that show that growth will continue," Hazlehurst said.
"Hawke's Bay's pip-fruit crop alone is forecast to almost double. And those growth figures apply just to apples, with all primary production on a strong growth curve, from fruit and vegetables to sheep, beef and forestry."
Hazlehurst said pip-fruit planting in Hawke's Bay was set to grow by 38 per cent over the next decade, to more than 9000 hectares.
Pip-fruit exports are expected to increase by about 80 per cent to almost 500,000 tonnes, she said.
"If we are almost doubling the amount of fruit going to export, then we can expect near double the number of trucks carrying that produce to the port."
She said this success would have a "massive impact on our transport links; particularly our roads between Central Hawke's Bay, Rangitikei, Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and the Port of Napier".
"We will prepare a visionary and aspirational strategic plan. Our priorities must be on four-laning the expressway, unlocking what is a traffic pinch-point, and forward planning on all critical routes across and into and out of the region. We need to be prepared for the impact. I will ensure we are looking ahead."