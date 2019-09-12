What do you know about New Zealand's history, and do you think you could compete with your child?

The Government has announced that by 2020 New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura across the country.

Earlier today, we put you through our first NZ history test, now here's the second.

The changes to the national curriculum follow years of schools being able to choose how New Zealand history was covered.

Advertisement

This has meant there was variation in how it was taught, leaving much to chance what students learn.

READ MORE

• Teaching our history: Call for public debate

But after the changes, key aspects of New Zealand history and how they have influenced and shaped the nation will be taught in every school.

These history lessons are expected to include the arrival of Māori, early colonisation, the Treaty of Waitangi, immigration to New Zealand, and the evolving identity of the country. New Zealand's involvement in the Pacific will also be covered.

The Herald has put together another small quiz to see just how much our readers know about our nation's history:

‌

Click here if you can't see the quiz.