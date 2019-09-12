Seven people have been rescued after a boating incident offshore of Stewart Island.
The group were rescued and transported to Half Moon Bay.
Police say all seven were treated for various levels of hypothermia and two are being transported to Southland Hospital for further assessment.
"Police are very thankful for the quick response provided by the emergency service volunteers and the wider Stewart Island community. Police are assisting Maritime New Zealand with enquiries to investigate the incident," a police statement says.
