One person has been killed in a serious crash in Kinleith Forest, between Taupō and Rotorua.

Police and St John were called to the intersection of Tram Rd and Tirohanga Rd at 2.42pm.

A police spokeswoman said one car crashed into a fence and the sole occupant died.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Diversions are in place between the crash site and the intersection of Tirohanga Rd and Poihipi Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.