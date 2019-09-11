One person has died after a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 3pm today outside the town of Moerewa.

Police confirmed one occupant died with two other people sustaining minor injuries.

St John has sent a helicopter and two ambulances to the scene of the crash in Moerewa.

A St John spokesperson has described the crash scene as a "situation still unfolding".

SH1 is currently closed near Moerewa, and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

There are reports of traffic tailbacks stopped for 5km in either direction.

At this stage traffic is being diverted through Paihia, though further diversions are expected to be put in place later this afternoon, police said.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect significant delays to their travel this afternoon.

The road closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is examined, police said.