A person has been seriously injured after a car crashed through a fence into a container and caught fire in South Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to the serious crash at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Hunua Rd in Papakura.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash at about 10.35pm.

Initial indications were one person had sustained serious injuries.

A fire had broken out following the crash and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were on scene and responding.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the car had crashed through a fence and into a container, before catching fire.

The road was closed and diversions would be put in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.