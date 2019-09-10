The Coromandel has received a soaking today with major flooding affecting some areas, slips closing roads and evacuations leading up to this afternoon's high tide.

More than 260mm of rainfall was recorded on The Pinnacles over the last 24 hours – substantially more than the 110mm that was predicted.

While the weather is easing in some areas, the area remains under a severe rain warning, with potential for another 30mm to 60mm north of Tairua, before easing around 8pm.

A small number of people in Kuaotunu have been displaced by flooding or are on standby to be evacuated around the 4pm high tide.

Major slips around Kuaotunu have affected access for many residents with State Highway 25 between Kuaotunu and Whitianga closed overnight. SH25 between Kuaotunu and Coromandel Town is now open.

Auckland @2pm: Claris (Great Barrier) just picked up a decent burst of rain with a thunderstorm, copping 23 mm per hour. Locally heavy rainfall starting to pop up around the Kaipara fringe, too, while the south of the region gets off lightly.

Residents and visitors at Otama and Opito Bays are isolated due to road closures and remain so overnight. All local residents in those communities are safe, however.

Most of the local district roads were expected to be passable by 6pm after this afternoon's tide recedes.

However, Hikuai Settlement Rd may not be passable until much later this evening (9pm-10pm) and Blackjack Rd was likely to be closed overnight due to multiple large slips.

Radar animation from Tuesday night until 10am Monday morning, showing the rain and showers affecting mostly the upper North Island.

Northland radar here https://t.co/NSlU8DWP3I.

Rain warnings here

"If you can avoid travelling around the eastern seaboard this afternoon and overnight, do so," Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said.

"Although some roads may be marginal, we don't want people being caught out. There's also the risk of more slips as a result of the saturation."

Residents were encouraged to check-in on their neighbours, and phone 07 868 0200 with any concerns.

The Emergency Operations Centre would remain open until this evening.

MetService said the heavy rain today was due to a slow-moving low pressure system and an associated front lying over the upper North Island.

There was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms, and a low risk of downpours, about Northland, northern Auckland (north of about the Manukau Harbour) and northern Coromandel Peninsula.

These thunderstorms were likely to produce localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour, with a low risk of downpours (25-40 mm/hr) especially during this afternoon. Hail of 10 to 20mm in diameter was also possible.

Over the remainder of Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula there was a low risk of thunderstorms throughout the day.

The severe weather was due to ease Tuesday evening.

State highway road closures:

• SH25 Tairua to Hikuai (near the Tairua River Bridge and near Hikuai Settlement Rd)

• SH25 Kuaotunu – this will likely be closed overnight

• SH25 Whitianga to Tairua (Kaimarama)