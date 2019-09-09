A person is believed to be seriously hurt in a crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway after Waterview.

Commuters are being warned to avoid the area and delay travel as the three-lane motorway is down to one lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash between Waterview and Patiki Rd, heading west on State Highway 16.

Police said they were called about 4.45pm. Initial reports suggested one person was seriously injured.

Two westbound lanes are currently blocked, with one lane operating, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

The NZ Transport Agency said a crash at about 4.50pm had been blocking two middle lanes just after the Great North Rd onramp on State Highway 16.

The speed limit in the area is 80km/h.