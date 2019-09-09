The Auckland region has been experiencing seven lightning strikes a minute along with heavy downpours as thunderstorms make their way south.

Thunderstorms first hit Northland and northern Auckland this afternoon, before making their way across greater Auckland.

According to NIWA, the Auckland region and offshore areas had been averaging nearly seven lightning strikes a minute between about 2pm and 3pm.

⚡ Rauuira (lightning!) ⚡



Over the last hour, the Auckland region (and offshore waters) is averaging nearly 7 strikes a minute! pic.twitter.com/vYMN99L3U8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 9, 2019

But forecaster WeatherWatch said just after 3pm that those thunderstorms over Auckland had now been torn apart by a brisk northeast flow through the city.

Advertisement

There would still be more downpours between Whangārei and Auckland this afternoon as the system tracked south. They are expected to be accompanied by isolated thunder.

"More thunderstorms may pop up here and there, along with heavy downpours, in Northland and Auckland for the rest of today."



Heavy downpours in #Northland are growing and one area is tracking into northern #Auckland with #thunderstorms right now. Some downpours may be heavy enough to cause surface flooding. Drive with care. cc: @NZTAAkl @Vectorltd



Live lightning tracker here: https://t.co/nt7cdATDzh pic.twitter.com/EPbqLzjfdS — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) September 9, 2019

MetService is warning a line of thunderstorms currently north of Auckland are expected to affect the city in the next few hours and could cause chaos on the roads during the after school commute.

Keep an eye on the latest rain radar at http://bit.ly/AucklandRadar and be prepared for potential small hail, lightning and surface flooding in brief heavy rain.

The heaviest falls are expected about Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from this afternoon to Tuesday evening, and a heavy rain watch is in force for these regions.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the Coromandel from 4pm this afternoon to 11am tomorrow, with 80-110mm of expected to accumulate during this period.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to drench Auckland for the rest of the day. Photo / File

Thames Coromandel District Council civil defence controller Garry Towler is warning residents to be prepared and monitor the weather closely in the next 24 hours.

"Make sure you are organised, check NZTA's website before you travel and take care on our roads as this may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, therefore surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

Advertisement

Rotorua and Whakatāne can expect periods of heavy rain today and tomorrow easing to a few showers

This morning there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from Northland to Waikato, with a low risk extending to north Taranaki, Taumarunui, and western Bay of Plenty.

Thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by heavy rain of up to 15mm per hour and small hail.

For the remainder of the country it's expected the cool temperatures will persist, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated light showers in the east, while western places should remain mainly fine.