Hydraulic oil has spilled into the Sulphur Point area of Tauranga Harbour.

The spill occurred last night and was caused by a failed hydraulic hose, according to a written statement from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Regional council staff are currently responding to the spill.

Oily water entered the stormwater network and eventually the harbour via a stormwater drain.

Regional council staff are currently responding to the spill in Tauranga Harbour. Photo / File

Oily water is still being discharged into the harbour but booms have been deployed around the drain to contain the spill.

Port of Tauranga staff are also responding to the spill and are working to recover oil from the contaminated stormwater in the retention pond via a sucker truck.

AIMS Games coordinators have been notified.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council senior compliance officer John Morris said the spill was "well-contained" despite oil escaping overnight before the clean up began.

There were eight regional council staff working to clean the spill up.

He said the AIMS Games sailing teams had been advised to stay out of the water and had been happy to comply.

He said the spill was "very low risk" and expected it to clear by 10pm.