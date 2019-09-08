On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When a strange dog approached Morgan and Harrison Atkins outside Onekawa School, the pair knew just what to do.
A mere three weeks earlier, Napier City Council had visited the school to run its Dog Education programme, which teaches children how to be safe around dogs, especially those which are alone.
Morgan, 10, and Harrison, 6, were walking to school and were just past the bus stop, when the dog started following them.
"Harrison gave me his scooter, and he started putting his bag out in front of him, and then I did the same, and I picked his scooteroff the ground, and I started shaking it in front of us, and he stopped for a minute and backed off."