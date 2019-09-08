Two crashes and a car fire are causing delays on Auckland's motorway network this morning.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen in Silverdale where a car is on fire on the Northern Motorway on State Highway 1.

Fire crews and emergency staff are at the scene of the incident, which happened just after 7am.

It is causing delays in both directions just after the Silverdale interchange and there is reduced visibility.

A car fire is causing delays in both directions just after the Silverdale Interchange. Take extra care in the area due to reduced visibility.Emergency services are en route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/cTISR7Lgva — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 8, 2019

Just after 6.30am emergency crews were called to the Southern Motorway near the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp.

Traffic cameras show two vehicles blocking the far right southbound lane. At least one person can be seen standing outside one of the vehicles.

The area was cleared by 7am, but people are being told: "Be prepared for some delays.''

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured, but NZTA is asking motorists to pass the scene with care.

Police and emergency staff were also called to an earlier collision on the Upper Harbour Highway, eastbound, near the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp.

The crash happened about 6.15am and had been cleared by 6.30am.

The crash near Tauhinu Rd off-ramp has been CLEARED. ^MF https://t.co/UazOa6QH6w — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 8, 2019

However, drivers in the area were told to expect some delays as a result.