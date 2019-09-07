A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Puketapu near Napier tonight, and seven people have been injured in another crash in Manawatu.

Police were called to Puketapu Rd around 6pm to find a motorcyclist with critical injuries. The person died a short time later, police said.

The crash brings the year's road toll to 238, after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Christchurch this morning.

Puketapu Rd was closed between Vicarage Rd and Springfield Rd, with diversions in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

An hour later seven people were hurt - three badly - when their vehicle crashed on a notorious stretch of State Highway 3 in Manawatu.

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Rangitikei Line in Newbury at about 7.10pm.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

Another two patients had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Four ambulances and a manager vehicle attended the incident.

The road was down to one lane, police said. Motorists were advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.