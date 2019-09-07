The family of the first New Zealander killed in action during World War I are worried his war medal will be sold and never seen again.

A bullet deflected off Private William Arthur Ham's rifle and broke his spine while he was repelling a Turkish attack on the Suez Canal on February 3, 1915.

The 22-year-old labourer from Ngatimoti died two days later in hospital.

Now his silver British war medal stamped "6/246 PTE. W. A. HAM. N.Z.E.F." is listed for sale on TradeMe.

Advertisement

Close to 80 bids have been placed on the medal, yesterday topping $1400. The auction closes on Monday night.

The person behind the sale would not talk to the Herald on Sunday yesterday, but in response to questions on the listing said they did not know the history of the medal or Ham.

Descendants of Ham told the Herald they too were unsure of the medal's history. Photo / Trade Me

Descendants of Ham told the Herald on Sunday they too were unsure of the medal's history or how it came into the seller's possession.

"[The family] knew there was a medal and it was out there somewhere but this looks to be the first time it's come up in the public domain," Catherine Grant said.

"Ideally, it would be nice given Willy's significance for it to stay in New Zealand in whatever shape or form."

The descendants tried to contact the seller on TradeMe about the medal in an attempt to figure out its 100-year journey.

But the seller said on the listing they were unable to discuss the medal's history citing privacy laws.

Ethical questions were raised by the listing. Photo / Trade Me

"It was purchased from the legal owner in accordance with the Secondhand Dealers Act regulations and is being sold legally.

Advertisement

"Please feel free to bid for this medal. I am pleased for you that it has not been lost after all."

Grant - whose grandfather was Ham's brother, Harry - said the family hoped it could be retained in New Zealand and put in a suitable collection.

Asked whether they would bid in the auction, Grant said they didn't have the money.

William Arthur Ham died on February 5, 1915.

"We had an email from a relation who indicated he was interested in bidding for it and he was touching base to make sure we weren't competing.

"We don't have the means to pursue [the auction] but if he wanted to, he had our full support."

If it was returned to them, the descendants would make sure the medal was put in a place where everyone could enjoy it, like a museum.

TradeMe's head of trust and safety George Hiotakis said the listing was a "crappy situation" for the family but the auction site was limited in what it could do.

"While the listing doesn't appear to breach our terms and conditions, we reckon it raises some interesting ethical questions for the seller to consider.

"There are a bunch of comments encouraging the seller to return the [medal], but that is their call rather than ours."

Because the listing was legal and did not breach any terms and conditions, TradeMe would allow it to continue, for now, Hiotakis said.

The trading website added they would love to see the medal returned to the family or donated to a museum.