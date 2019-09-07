North Islanders have been warned to brace for heavy downpours and thunderstorms courtesy of a weather pattern brewing in the Tasman.

And residents in coastal areas of Gisborne have also evacuated as fears large swells and high tides could lead to flooding.

The large waves are set to hit this afternoon.

Despite the sun shining across much of the North Island this afternoon, Niwa has issued a warning about a big wet front set to make its impact felt tonight.

Advertisement

"The swirl over the Tasman will bring showers & thunderstorms to the upper North Island very late tonight & early Sunday morning," it posted on Twitter.

"This same system has also resulted in some damaging wind gusts in the Sydney area.

"In the meantime, enjoy today!"

The swirl over the Tasman will bring showers & thunderstorms to the upper North Island very late tonight & early Sunday morning.



This same system has also resulted in some damaging wind gusts in the Sydney area.



In the meantime, enjoy today! 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/koQadQgubp — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 7, 2019

Some residents at Wainui Beach, on the outskirts of Gisborne, left their homes as a precaution before large swells coupled with high tides are set to wreak havoc there this afternoon.

Those living in three homes on the beachfront moved out of their homes, on Pare St, last night as king tides washed ashore.

There were concerns there had already been damage and some coastal erosion, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

Local council officials are checking out potential property damage on Wainui Beach, Gisborne. Photo / Alan Gibson

Five-metre swells are forecasted by MetService, exposing properties to the highest potential for damage during high tide at 12.30pm.

Contractors and engineers from the Gisborne City Council were on site late night to assess the area.

Advertisement

The returned to the site this morning.

A resident told Stuff that crews were working to protect three homes today.

Little said the East Coast of the North Island rarely experienced such swells, usually only one or two times a year.

The council's director of community lifelines David Wilson told Stuff said they were concerned about a septic system at one of the homes.