Emergency services have been forced to close all southbound lanes of State Highway 1 near Hampton Downs after a crash that injured multiple people.

Two vehicles collided before the Hampton Downs exit about 11.20am.

Seven people were injured, two of whom were airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in critical conditions, a St John spokeswoman said.

Two others were transported to Waikato Hospital by ambulance in moderate conditions - a further three with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

It was unclear when the scene would be clear and what time the highway would be reopened.

The closure could affect the travel plans of rugby fans heading to FMG Stadium in Hamilton to watch the All Blacks take on Tonga at 2.35pm.

Initial assessments of the scene from police suggested one person had been injured.

St John had dispatched multiple vehicles to the scene, a spokeswoman confirmed.

A small detour had been put in place, NZ Transport Agency said but advised motorists they would face delays, which were expected to grow.

Southbound traffic would take the Hampton Downs off-ramp before using the on-ramp to rejoin SH1, the Agency said.

Police asked motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area if possible.

NZTA warns the road is blocked and motorists should delay their journey. Photo / NZTA

Elsewhere, right lanes of SH1 near Manukau in Auckland were blocked before the Takanini off-ramp southbound.

Motorists were again told to expect delays through the area and to pass with care.

Footage from traffic cameras along the Southbound Motorway showed vehicles clogged up along the motorway, from Totara Heights to Takanini.

Meanwhile, motorists heading northbound on the Southern Motorway faced delays earlier this morning after a crash near Ellerslie.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrived on the scene around 10.30am. There was a report of someone with moderate injuries.

The three-car nose-to-tail collision took place on the Green Lane East off-ramp northbound. NZ Transport Agency reported it was blocked.

Motorists travelling northbound could expect to face delays and were asked by the agency to pass the scene with care.

No detour route was given on the agency's website and there was no expected resolution timeframe.