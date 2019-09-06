A concerned Kaitangata resident signalled the alarm yesterday after finding a pile of dead possums and a scattering of dead pigs on the edge of Wangaloa Rd near Kaitangata School.

The man, who declined to be named, described the dump as a "health hazard".

He said he was alerted when he saw a dog roaming around the area.

Upon discovery, he said he believed the dog could have been consuming dead possum.

"Possums carry Tb. People need to be educated about what can and cannot be dumped."

Clutha District Council service delivery group manager Jules Witt confirmed he had engaged contractors to address the issue.

"Hopefully, [we] will have something done early next week."

Dead possums and pigs recently dumped on Wangaloa Rd, Kaitangata. Photo / Richard Davison

Witt said the incident, involving "tens and tens" of disposed carcasses, was "disappointing", and called on anybody who knew who the culprit might be to come forward.

"Even if it is the person who did it, they can come forward and we can sort it out.

"But we will be looking to recoup costs. It's an unnecessary cost for the ratepayer, to have to dispose of that kind of stuff."

He said he suspected the dumper must be commercially trading possum fibre, because of the large quantity of carcasses.