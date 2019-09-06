COMMENT:

Something went wrong for Jacinda Ardern and the Government in July and August.

This week saw an attempt to restore some equilibrium and reset the political agenda in a choreographed series announcements on major issues.

It might take a bit more than that.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is not clear what went wrong back in July but it showed up in the major parties' private polling.

Even Labour polling showed a steep decline in favourability ratings for Jacinda Ardern, almost as steep as the rise following March 15.

Suddenly private polling was no longer being leaked.

Ardern had had an exhausting few

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.