The parents of a toddler who nearly severed two fingers with a steak knife at a homebased daycare are dismayed that no further action has been taken by authorities.

Brodie Henderson had just turned one and was enjoying his first steps when he grabbed a serrated steak knife from a dishwasher at the caregiver's house in Rolleston outside Christchurch.

When his horrified carer saw him with the knife on April 13 last year, she gently urged him to put it down, saying "Ta, Brodie".

But instead, the youngster tripped and fell on the blade, nearly "de-gloving" two fingers.

The carer

