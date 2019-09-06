EDITORIAL:

The number of measles cases confirmed in New Zealand is now scarily past the 1000 mark.

The vast majority of those — at least 881 at the time of writing — are in Auckland, and the majority of those are in the Counties Manukau DHB area.

While the outbreak has not officially been labelled a crisis, the fear and anxiety are palpable, especially as harrowing personal stories emerge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And, with several adults and children hospitalised from the disease - including one or two critically ill - medical professionals fear it is only a matter of time before there is

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.