Less than 10 tickets as part of package deals for the Rugby World Cup final are still available for sale and ticket sellers are telling fanatics to act fast.

The All Blacks kick off their attempt for a third successive Rugby World Cup championship on September 21 when they take on South Africa in Yokohama City.

Fans who hadn't bought tickets could still make it, New Zealand general manager of All Blacks Tours David Caldwell said, but stocks are running low.

"We, as the official partner of New Zealand Rugby and the official travel agent of New Zealand, we've got a handful of stuff left," he told the Herald.

"I think we're down to four or five tickets for the final, in packages. That's about all we've got for the final. There's not much left, that's for sure."

Due to an increased interest in Japan with the World Cup, Air New Zealand announced last year it would put on an extra 10 return services.

From July, the service increased from one daily return service a day to nine a week before reaching 10 services a week from December.

Air NZ chief revenue officer Cam Wallace previously said the airline expected thousands of Kiwis to be keen to head to Japan.

"We're already experiencing increased demand from Kiwi rugby fans wanting to get to Japan next year," he said in December 2018.

"These extra services represent more than 6,000 additional seats to Japan over a six-week period and are on sale now."

Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Meanwhile, House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said the majority of Rugby World Cup bookings were made in 2018.

In reality, he said, if you hadn't already booked it might be too late.

"There will always be last-minute enquiry, our advice is to ensure customers purchasing last-minute tickets and travel arrangements are done through a reputable travel provider, such as House of Travel.

"As the Rugby World Cup games will be played in cities all around Japan, it is business as usual for Tokyo with accommodation still being available.

"If you are interested in visiting Japan during the Rugby World Cup, our best advice is to visit your travel agent who will be able to advise what is available."

If anyone was thinking about making the journey, Caldwell reiterated it was important to purchase tickets from a verified retailer.

"We advocate, whoever it is, we don't care who the public buy tickets from just buy it from someone official and don't get caught out."