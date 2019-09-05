A Trade Me charity auction raising funds to help feed Kiwi kids had to stop because it broke Rugby World Cup ticket rules.

The listing of a $40,000 travel package to the Rugby World Cup, including two tickets to the finals, was donated to the Sir Ray Avery Foundation from Hello World.

In just three days it had racked up close to $15,000 in bids but the listing had to be axed because of a ban on marketing donated tickets.

All Blacks Tours, on behalf of the Rugby World Cup, had to tell the foundation of the breach and get the listing removed.

"It's to protect the commercial rights of the sponsors who have spent millions of dollars," David Caldwell, the New Zealand general manager of All Blacks Tours, said.

"People can think that's a bit harsh but if you're an organisation and paid millions of dollars to be a sponsor, you don't want your competition to have any sort of association with the tournament."

A disappointed Sir Ray said he tried hard to keep the listing going but because of the clause, it had to be removed. He also apologised to Trade Me and the customers who bid on the auction.

"Things were going fantastically well; bids have already reached $14,500 but nek minnit All Black Travel directed us to shut down the auction," he said.

"I tried everything I could to keep the auction alive, including contacting Steve Tew the chief executive of Rugby New Zealand who did not respond to a request for help."

Rules were rules and had to be met, Caldwell said.

"Rugby World Cup have a blanket policy that unless you are a sponsor, you can't advertise it." The rule applied to organisations and groups globally, he said.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 20, the opening match played between hosts Japan and Russia. New Zealand would open its campaign the following day against South Africa.

Forty-eight matches would be played before the winner was crowned after the final on November 2.