The US State Department and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a travel warning to its citizens over New Zealand's current measles outbreak.

New Zealand is currently facing a massive increase in measles cases, with 821 cases of measles in Auckland, and 991 confirmed cases notified across the country.

Medical professionals have said there will be fatalities if the disease continues to spread.

Today, a United States citizen who lives in the North Island, John Chapman, told the Herald he received an email from the US State Department, alerting him about the disease and warning travellers about coming to New Zealand.

In the alert, it says that the CDC recommends that US travellers to New Zealand should protect themselves from measles before arriving by making sure they had the MMR vaccine.

"Before departure from the United States, infants [6 through 11 months of age] should have 1 dose of MMR vaccine, and adults and children over 1 year of age should have 2 doses of MR vaccine separated by at least 28 days," the alert said.

The letter also reads that the Ministry of Health is advising those with travel plans to Auckland to make sure every family member has been vaccinated against measles prior to commencing travel and remind citizens that the vaccine takes two weeks to become effective.

It also recommends visitors to check the New Zealand Immunisation Schedule.

The department advised US citizens travelling or residing in New Zealand to enrol in the Department of State's Smart Traveller Programme, which gives US citizens the latest security updates and makes it easier for the US Embassy or nearest US consulate to contact them in case of emergencies.

It also recommends US citizens monitor the State's Department's website, where they can find travel warnings, alerts and worldwide caution.

Last week, the CDC recorded 19 new measles cases, taking the total cases in the US for the year to 1234 across 31 states in the worst outbreak since 1992.

However yesterday, health officials confirmed that the massive measles outbreak that spread across parts of Brooklyn since last October has ended.

This is a stark comparison to New Zealand numbers, where our small country has almost reached those numbers.

Measles is a disease caused by a virus that is spread through the air by breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

It is highly contagious and can remain so for up to two hours in the air or on surfaces.

Symptoms of measles are rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.