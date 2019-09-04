Spring's wild weather is continuing with heavy rain forecast to pound the upper North Island over the next couple of days.

High winds and rain yesterday sent trees crashing down in Auckland, while many areas in the North Island copped a battering of rain and thunderstorms.

A large tree fell across a busy street in central Auckland, blocking two lanes in Wellesley St heading towards Hobson St outside the St Matthew-in-the-City church.

MetService is warning more of the same with the Coromandel expected to receive heavy rain overnight and strong winds becoming severe in exposed places.

A low moving to the east of the North Island will also bring gale-force winds to Northland and Auckland, starting from tomorrow afternoon through to Friday morning.

The Chatham Islands are also in for a battering from winds approaching severe gale in exposed places from tomorrow afternoon until Friday morning.

MetService said the weather is being driven by a complex low and associated fronts forecast to move southeast across northern New Zealand tonight and tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the far north of Gisborne

Heavy Rain Watch

Area: Coromandel Peninsula

Valid: 12 hours from 6:00pm Wednesday to 6:00am Thursday

Forecast: Periods of rain. Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch

Area: Northland

Valid: 16 hours from 2:00pm Thursday to 6:00am Friday

Forecast: Southwest gales may become severe in exposed places.

Area: Auckland, Great Barrier Island

Valid: 10 hours from 8:00pm Thursday to 6:00am Friday

Forecast: Southwest gales may become severe in exposed places.

Area: The Chatham Islands

Valid: 14 hours from 4:00pm Thursday to 6:00am Friday

Forecast: Northeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed parts at times.

Source: MetService severe weather watch