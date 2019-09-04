Traffic has ground to a standstill for southbound motorists on a busy Auckland motorway after a crash.

It appears a van towing a digger jackknifed on the Southwestern Motorway about 2.45pm.

Two lanes are blocked due to the crash just after the Maioro St on-ramp.

There is heavy congestion for southbound traffic just after the Waterview Tunnel.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they sent an ambulance to the incident, but there have been no injuries.

NZTA has advised motorists to pass the scene with care and expect delays in both directions.