Businesses and public institutions across the country are embracing te reo Māori both internally and externally. Michael Neilson takes a look at the growing trend and the impact it is having on the language.

In 1984 working as a phone operator in the Post Office, Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish greeted a customer with "kia ora". She was very nearly fired for it.

But in part because of the public debate that followed, some 35 years later the country's largest telecommunications company Spark not only encourages its staff to greet customers with "kia ora", but has an entire strategy devoted to

