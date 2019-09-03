A boat ripped from its mooring at Whitianga overnight has washed up onto rocks, leaking fuel into the sea.

The Waikato Regional Council wrote on its Facebook page that their harbourmaster has been at the scene and described conditions as "extremely challenging" as they battled 25-knot easterly winds.

"Unfortunately the vessel has washed onto rocks and some fuel is leaking from a hole.

Salvage crews inspect the stricken launch after it washed up on Buffalo Beach this morning.

"We're working on a recovery plan with marine salvage experts who have just arrived on scene.

Advertisement

"This includes preventing the launch from sustaining any other damage and minimising the amount of fuel leaking from it."