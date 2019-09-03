A girl was critically injured when her head collided with rocks while skiing with her family on Mt Hutt at the weekend.

The Canterbury West Coast Westpac rescue helicopter transported the girl to hospital and says it is the most serious ski accident it has attended this year, according to Stuff.

The rescue helicopter arrived at the ski field at about 12.30pm on Sunday to treat the 11-year-old girl who was skiing on the south side of Mt Hutt.

Garden City Helicopters group general manager Simon Duncan told Stuff the conditions were really icy.

"She hit a couple of obstacles on the way down, she had her helmet on, thank god," Stuff reported.

The girl received critical head injuries and a cut on the right side of her body from falling into the rocks.

The rescue helicopter also transported a 21-year-old man to Christchurch Hospital from Mt Dobson after he fell on snow and sustained serious head injuries. He had also been wearing a helmet.