The Opportunities Party has made a cheeky raid on the Auckland mayoral contest by hijacking John Tamihere's 08000 Jacinda number.

Yesterday the party set up the number to launch its new branding for next year's general election, saying hundreds of people called in, getting a laugh and message in the process.

TOP leader Geoff Simmons said the hijacking "utterly mocks the notion of criminalising the homeless and reinforces that TOP's policy is to house everyone". It also showed TOP is serious about 2020, he said.

"We are starting as we mean to go on, using satire to highlight the facile hypocrisy and lack of vision demonstrated by our current politicians at all levels," said TOP creative director Matt Zwartz.

Advertisement

Tamihere was unbothered by the stunt, saying "he had the idea first but they are welcome to it".

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Tamihere says Top are welcome to his 0800 Jacinda number. Photo / Herald

Last month, the mayoral contender said as Auckland's mayor he would create an 0800 Jacinda hotline to call if residents see rough sleepers or beggars.

Anyone who calls the number would find a "person all loving and caring that knows everything about your wellbeing" on the other end, he said. A social worker would then be sent to work with the beggar.

Homeless people causing a "nuisance" by sleeping rough would be asked to go with the social worker - or find themself in breach of the law, Tamihere said under his begging and homelessness policy.

Mayor Phil Goff slammed Tamihere's policy proposals as nonsensical.