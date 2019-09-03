As the Government advocates for greater measles immunisations, doctors' clinics are struggling to keep up with demand.

A total of 975 cases of measles have been confirmed throughout New Zealand, with 812 of these in the Auckland region.

Four strains of measles are circulating throughout the country, infecting as many as 30 people per day in Auckland.

Currently there are five adults and five children in Auckland hospitals being treated for the disease - two whom are critically ill.

While the Ministry of Health maintains that the country is primed to deal with the extra demand, with 100,000 doses of the MMR vaccine in stock - vials of the vaccine have been flying off the doctors' shelves at a rate of 20,000 per month, up on the average 12,000.

The demand has seen Waiuku residents Ankit Bhardwaj and his wife Archana declined vaccinations, with their local GP citing they were running out.

"We booked an appointment with them for today, but around 7pm last night they called me and said unfortunately they won't be able to give us the vaccinations.

"I asked them how long we'd have to wait, and she said it was coming from overseas and would be two to three weeks."

Bhardwaj and his wife, aged 32 and 34 years old, are travelling to India at the end of the month.

"It's going to be hard for us to travel without the vaccination. We've never had any measles vaccinations in our life, so we have more chance to get it very easily," he said.

"The Government is promoting for people to get the vaccination but then it's not possible - so how is it going to be controlled if people have to wait two to three weeks? It's very shocking for us to understand."

A spokeswoman at Waiuku Health Centre, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed they were running short of MMR vaccines.

"At this stage we have only got 20 vaccines in our fridge, and are expecting to get another amount on Thursday," she said.

"There is demands on the amount we can provide so we have been told to prioritise. Number 1 is making sure we have vaccine for children aged 12 months old to 13 years old who have never been vaccinated."

After this group, she said, the priority was those 14-28 years old who have never been vaccinated. "They are our two priorities."

A MoH spokesperson said it's keeping in close contact with DHBs and Pharmac as they respond to the increase of cases in their communities.

"Pharmac advise there are currently no issues with MMR vaccine stocks and there is enough vaccine in New Zealand to handle any reactive increase in vaccination demand and maintain our national immunisation schedule.

"GP clinics are responsible for ordering the vaccines they need. They may be experiencing delays in orders due to the increased demand on the distribution chain and people may need to be patient, however there is no shortage of MMR vaccine in NZ."

Dr Nikki Turner, director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) said having enough vaccine on hand was only one part of the challenge.

"Getting the vaccine supplies to the right places at the right times, having adequate staff and opportunity to vaccinate are other logistical puzzles to solve," she said.

"So while there is currently adequate supplies, to best use the available systems the priority remains to vaccinate those who have no protection."

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said the company is also working with the vaccine supplier to obtain additional vaccine stock to meet ongoing increased demand.