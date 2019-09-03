A father of eight killed in a crash in South Auckland on Friday was a deportee and member of the Rebels Motorcycle Club.

Motorcyclist Jeremy Harrison died after his bike and a car collided on Mahia Rd, Weymouth, Manurewa, on Friday morning.

A Givealittle page stated Harrison leaves behind "eight kids and loving partner Arohaina".

"What has happened is beyond comprehension and the family are still in shock," the page said.

"Understandably Arohaina and the children are struggling to cope."

A source confirmed Harrison had been deported from Australia.

He was known to be a member of the Rebels - a gang that originated across the ditch and has infiltrated New Zealand in recent years.

The Givealittle page said Harrison's family had been inundated with messages of support from people asking how they could help.

The fundraising page had been set up to provide financial support as well as messages of condolence.

"If you would like to donate, every little bit will be a great help to the family. If you are not able to donate don't forget you can still leave messages and comments for Arohaina and the kids to read."

So far more than $1700 has been donated.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and could not comment on Harrison's history.