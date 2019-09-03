Police have located a body of a male north of Muriwai Beach this morning.

It was reported around 7am and has now been recovered from the beach.

Area Commander Inspector Mark Fergus said formal identification processes were still to be carried out, however police believed it was the man they have been searching for in recent days.

The body was first reported to be floating off Muriwai Beach, in West Auckland, on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

A member of the public called police about 9.25am after finding the body by the water close to an area known as the Temple, police said.

Police Land Search and Rescue staff, the Eagle helicopter, and the Coastguard's Air Patrol have been conducting shoreline searches in the days since.

Heavy seas and rough conditions had hampered attempts to recover the body.

Fergus said police were working to support the family of the missing man through this tragic event.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.