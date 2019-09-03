She's saved a choking baby, fought cancer and prevents crime on a daily basis. Now Watchdog Security's Reremoana Keremete has been acknowledged as being the Supervisor of the Year at the New Zealand Security Association Awards. The woman with a "grandmotherly mana" talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about her job, including the day just two weeks ago when she saved the life a blue, limp and not breathing baby who was choking in Rotorua Central.

