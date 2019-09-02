Jetstar is offering help to travellers affected by the measles outbreak in Auckland.



A spokesman for the budget airline said passengers can request a voucher refund for their booking or move it to another date and not be charged the normal change fee.



There have now been 963 cases of measles confirmed across the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, outlining measures to battle the measles outbreak during the post-Cabinet press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auckland remains the only centre with an official outbreak declared, and particularly South Auckland.



Air New Zealand did not respond to questions about the measles outbreak.



A Wellington woman, Anita Williams, called for Jetstar and Air New Zealand to implement a policy to help people after her husband booked a Jetstar flight to Auckland for a conference next month.



At the weekend, she heard on the news that anyone who has not been vaccinated should not travel to Auckland. Her husband had a liver transplant in 2009 and could not be vaccinated because he takes rejection drugs.



Williams said the airlines needed to help people who had booked in advance and found they were not vaccinated against measles, or encourage people to take insurance.



She had difficulty contacting a "real person" at Jetstar to explain her husband's circumstances and enquire about a possible refund.