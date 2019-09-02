A Comancheros gang member on the run from police is now back in custody.

The Herald reported yesterday that Jarome Fonua - arrested during a major investigation into organised crime - was being hunted by police in Auckland.

Fonua, 24, was one of a dozen people arrested in mid-April after more than 80 police officers raided several Auckland properties as part of Operation Nova - a year-long police investigation into the Comancheros gang.

Those arrested face a raft of charges relating to organised crime, money laundering and drug supply.

Advertisement

The raids saw some $4 million in assets seized by police, including firearms and several luxury vehicles such as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and gold-plated Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Fonua - along with Connor Clausen, 28, Tyson Daniels, 30, and Pasilika Naufahu, 31 - have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police announced on Facebook on Friday that a warrant had been issued for Fonua's arrest.

A spokesman confirmed this afternoon that he had been located.

He was arrested this morning and will appear in the High Court at Auckland tomorrow.