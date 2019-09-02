Wellington's railway station is undergoing seismic reassessment and is being considered earthquake prone in the interim.

KiwiRail is today posting Earthquake Prone Building (EPB) notices around the building.

The move follows a change in technical guidelines for Engineering Assessments, but the building itself hasn't changed and nothing new has been discovered, KiwiRail Capital Projects & Asset Development chief operating officer David Gordon said.

There was not believed to be any increased risk to the public or staff working in the building, he said.

Work was undertaken to strengthen the building in the early 2000s, with further work in 2015 after the 2013 Seddon earthquake.

KiwiRail's engineering assessments following that found the overall building structure to be between 45-55 per cent of the National Building Standard.

A building deemed earthquake prone is below 34 per cent.

"We agree with council that the building should be considered earthquake prone until that assessment is completed. If that assessment shows any further work is required, KiwiRail will undertake that as soon as possible," Gordon said.

The assessment is expected to take up to eight months.