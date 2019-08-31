EDITORIAL:

This morning a baby is fighting for its life in Starship Hospital.

The infant is one of 937 people infected with measles around the country — a number that is rising alarmingly every day. It is New Zealand's worst outbreak of the disease since 1997.

It is easy to pass measles off as someone else's problem. Or, perhaps, to remember it as an adult disease causing a few spots and a few days of feeling unwell. But it can be a killer to our most vulnerable.

As Starship director Dr Mike Shepherd writes today, everyone can and should take

