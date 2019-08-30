Firefighters have found a body inside a North Shore home ravaged by fire tonight.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the body was found after firefighters entered the home on Taumata Rd in Castor Bay, Auckland.

They were first alerted at 10.08pm. No one else was believed to be in the home at the time of the fire.

Earlier, Auckland man Lindsay Mouat posted a photo on Twitter showing the flame-engulfed home.

Advertisement

When you arrive home to find a neighbours house in flames. Frightening. Hope they are safe pic.twitter.com/Ss3Tvh1ftD — Lindsay Mouat (@lindsaymouat) August 30, 2019

He spotted the fire while driving to his nearby Chevron Pl home about 10.30pm.

"This house had just gone up in flames. It's extraordinary. It looks like it's completely destroyed."

The fire is understood to be in a house on Taumata Rd in Castor Bay. Image / Google Earth

He couldn't get close but feared for anyone inside.

"We are all just hoping. God, it's dramatic. The speed of it. You see it on the fire ads, but it just got bigger and bigger."

He thought the fire may have also spread to a second property since he first spotted it, but Underdown said that had not occurred.

Five appliances from the North Shore, carrying about 20 firefighters were at the scene late tonight. The fire was now under control.

It was too soon to know the cause, but a fire investigator was already on the scene, Underdown said.