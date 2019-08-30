GRAPHIC WARNING

A New Zealand man has been prosecuted after failing to provide adequate care to his dogs after they sustained life-threatening injuries.

On one occasion, one of his dog's wounds were so deep the muscle was exposed - the man used a skin-stapler before boasting about it on Facebook.

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on Friday, Stuff reported.

He was sentenced to one month in jail, disqualified from owning companion animals for two years and ordered to pay $2000 and forfeit ownership of a dog.

The case against him began in August 2017 when the man took a dog to the vet after she sustained an injury to her nose while fighting another dog.

Bella, as she was called, had a 2cm thick wound on the bridge of her nose, large enough to fit two fingers into, and her nasal bone was visible.

The man took her to the vet who cleaned the wound initially and recommended the owner pay for an X-ray but he declined due to the cost.

It was made clear by the veterinarian there was an increased risk of infection and said Bella needed antibiotics. The owner said he had some at home.

An appointment was put in the books three days down the line but the man never showed up.

Several days later SPCA Inspectors visited the man's property and found Bella in a bad way. Her nose was very smelly and infected.

A vet drained Bella's wound and closed it with stitches. She remained in SPCA care and made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, a couple of months later in September 2017, the SPCA was made aware of a disturbing post the man had made on social media about another dog.

Bella was adopted to a new family. Photo / SPCA

"Time to stich my dogs up [sic]", he said with a photograph of Bruiser, a female Staffordshire terrier type dog. A comment by the owner said, "I have a skin stapler, I just wash it out and staple them up."

SPCA Inspectors again visited the property and found Bruiser, who appeared lame on her right foreleg and was lethargic. Her entire body was covered in scars.

The wounds which had been stapled were so deep they went down to the underlying muscle.

Bella was adopted out to a loving family after she was surrendered to the SPCA, meanwhile, Bruiser is still in the adoption process.

"Bruiser and Bella were in serious need of veterinary attention for their injuries, yet their owner thought he knew better," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said.

"Because of his actions, these dogs suffered needlessly.

"Without veterinary intervention, these dogs could have been in a much worse situation, and thankfully we intervened as soon as we were made aware.

"It is unfathomable that nothing was done to help them when they were in such obvious distress."