Counties Manukau Police are hunting a gunman who held up a superette in Māngere last night.

The offender, armed with a shotgun, threatened staff before climbing over the counter and stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

He was last seen walking through nearby Sutton Park.

Police are asking for members of the public to get in touch if they have information.

Wearing a bright green hoodie, blue pants, an orange glove and donning glasses, the shotgun-wielding offender barged into the store around 8.15pm.

CCTV cameras caught him red-handed in the crime and Counties Manukau Police made a public appeal for information tonight.

"Anyone with information on this man's identity can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321," they said on Facebook.

"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."