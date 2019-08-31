It only took a moment of distraction for an opportunistic thief to take Colin Martiens' guitar, amp and microphone.

Luckily for the busker, it also didn't take very long - just three days - for the Wellington community to come together and fundraise more than $1000 for him.

The busker, who has been lighting up the streets of the capital with his songs for 25 years, took a minute to go to the bathroom last Saturday night. When he came back, his stuff was gone.

"I was busking in Cuba mall and I went to the toilet. I took my bike with me and left it out.

They took the bag off the bike, with the amp in it," he told the Herald last weekend.

"I didn't think anyone was gonna take it such a short time," he said.

"They might have thought it was abandoned."

That last sentence says a lot about Martiens - who always chooses to believe the good in people.

Martiens, 80, is well known in Wellington, both for his songs and for his giant heart.

He spends no money on himself and sends everything he earns to charities to help those even less fortunate than him.

Those who know him are quick to praise Colin's kind heart.

He's a devoted Christian who has never smoked and never drank alcohol. His friends say he doesn't even touch fizzy drinks.

"Did you know that one child dies every three seconds around the world under the age of 5," Martiens asked the Herald when asked about his donations.

Aware of the injustices of the world, he strives to do his part as much as he can.

"Every single cent he has made, he's given back to overseas Christian churches and ministries that help the poorest," longtime friend Willem du Preez said.

"It's amazing how much he supports the overseas ministries. When his parents died in Wairua he transferred his inheritance to his designated causes. Even his pension he donated."

Wellington's most 'kindhearted' busker has experienced the power of social media. Photo / YouTube

Originally from Hawke's Bay, Martiens has been busking in Wellington for 25 years.

He has a lifetime of hard physical work behind him, doing whatever job he could find. He's cleaned toilets and swept floors for a living, among other things.

Martiens turned 80 in February but intends to keep earning money the best way he's found: through music. Not for himself, but because he knows a lot of people out there need help.

"I don't need much. I don't spend money on myself. Someone brought me these boots, I try to make them last," he says.

When his amp and his guitar were stolen last week, that didn't mean the end of his shift that night. With no instrument, Martiens still kept on busking until 5.30am, using his "air guitar".

"I'd love to get the stuff back because more money comes that way," he said at the time.

Sometimes news like this doesn't have a happy ending but, thanks to Wellingtonians, this one does.

One post on a local Facebook group was all it took for the community to rally together for Martiens.

The following night, someone showed up to give him a new guitar. It also only took a few hours for a fundraiser to be set up and, within three days, it had $1158 for Martiens, enough money for a new amplifier and microphone - and even some money leftover, which he will probably donate, like he's done with all his other money.

Mel Prinsep, who organised the online fundraiser and delivered the funds to Martiens, said it was "the least" she could do.

On social media, Wellingtonians were united in the outrage over the theft and several people shared stories of Martiens' kindness.

One person described him as "an absolute icon".

"OMG I remember this sweetheart. He sang 'Twinkle Twinkle' for me one time," another person said.

"Colin is the man, he doesn't deserve this," someone else replied.

"OMG I'm nearly in tears. What a beautiful man with a heart of gold, and what disgusting behaviour from a few members of the public," another person said.