A man wanted in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Ruatōria has been found.

Kathleen Kāwana's decomposing body was discovered at a previously vacant property in Ngārimu Hill, on August 3, when new tenants moved in.

Police said at the time that her death was being treated as unexplained.

However, they made a public appeal for her partner, 42-year-old Rī Nikora, to come forward.

He had not been seen since early July, according to family members at the time.

Police said today that they had taken a 42-year-old man into custody in Wellington yesterday.

The man was brought in for an unrelated matter, police said.

Police said enquiries into Kāwana's death continue.

