Kiwis love a drop of Coca-Cola.

The iconic fizzy drink has been a part of our staple diet for years, especially in high school when you could get a coke and pie for just $2 from the dairy.

But one coke-loving customer may have stumbled across New Zealand's most expensive bottle of coke after she was charged $7.10 for a 600ml bottle.

As a nation, we've survived the price hike of milk, cheese, avocados and fruit and veg but for many Kiwis, an expensive bottle of coke could be the straw the breaks the camel's back.

For Brodie Kane that was the case after she was served what could be the most expensive bottle in the country.

Earlier this week The Hits host was at Entx Hoyts cinemas in Christchurch when she walked up to the counter to buy a coke to complement her popcorn, an important part of any movie experience.

But as the employee read out the cost, Kane's jaw dropped.

$7.10 for a 600ml bottle of coke! Photo / Brodie Kane

"It's just outrageous. My bank account is struggling," she jokingly told NZME. "I wish I'd put it back, to be honest. It was one of those things where I said 'what?' out loud.

"I immediately turned to the guy at the counter and said 'I'm so sorry, that wasn't directed at you'. I asked again saying '$7.10?' And he replied, 'Yes, $7.10'.

"I didn't want to cause a scene so I just paid it.

"I just really wanted to watch the movie with a coke. We've been through avocado and cauliflower crises, but I've never seen a coke so expensive!

"Even places that you expect are expensive haven't been $7.10. I've seen places where they're $5.

"You've got to have a refreshing drink with your popcorn. it's part of the romanticism of going to the movies, having a coke and popcorn.

"Maybe it's a sign we need to stop drinking the stuff. It's all a bit of a laugh but come on $7.10?!"

The Hoyts EntX cinema complex at 617-649 Colombo St. Photo / Supplied

Hoyts has been contacted for comment.

It's not the first time Kiwis have been left wowed by the price of food.

In 2017 Kiwis living in Australia were shocked to find the price of staple food items in New Zealand were far more expensive compared to across the ditch.

Photos of red kumara prices in New Zealand and Australia emerged, with Kiwi prices sitting at $8.29 per kilo, compared to Australia's 79c per piece.

Broccoli was also in the spotlight when in 2017 it cost Kiwis $3.69 each compared to Australia's $0.87 per whole broccoli.