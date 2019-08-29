An Asian councillor on Auckland Council has laid a complaint with the police alleging a racially motivated attack at the local body elections, including claims he has communist links.



Howick councillor Paul Young said photocopies of his advertising flyers showing his photograph, name and the addition of the initials "CCP?" have been put up on notice boards at several local supermarkets.



The initials CCP stand for the Communist Party of China.



Young, who was born in Taiwan and came to New Zealand 30 years ago, said he had never been a member of the Chinese Communist Party.



He said he is concerned at what appears to be a racially motivated smear campaign by someone trying to influence his re-election bid in Howick at October's local body elections.



Furthermore, he said 15 of his hoardings have been damaged or disappeared, including 12 within 36 hours. Signs of European candidates had not been damaged, he said.



Young said had made a formal complaint to the police on Tuesday, saying he will cooperate with any inquiry pertaining to the destruction of property and the malicious defamation of his character.



To make matters worse for the first-term councillor, his mother is gravely ill in Middlemore Hospital.

