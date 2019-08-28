A Rotorua award-winning tourist attraction evacuated 146 dinner guests when a small fire broke last night.

And as an apology to all guests, Tamaki Māori Village has offered a complimentary rebooking to all guests.

The entire venue was evacuated after a small electrical fire was discovered during the dinner service at 7.45pm.

There were 146 manuhiri (guests) at the venue when the fire was discovered.

All manuhiri and staff were immediately evacuated and the fire service was called.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was in the roof and was small on arrival.

Everyone was accounted for and there were no reported injuries, he said.

He said once the fire was extinguished, crews climbed into the roof to ensure the fire was completely out.

Tauhara North No.2 Trust chairman Ngahihi Bidois said it was understood the cause of the fire was an electrical fault.

Bidois said staff responded promptly and calmly and all health and safety procedures were carried out in a professional manner.

He said the village apologised to its manuhiri for the inconvenience.

"Those whose experience has been affected will be given the opportunity to rebook as complimentary tomorrow evening or another date convenient," he said.

Those affected will need to contact the reservations team.

The incident will not disrupt business and staff will return to work tomorrow with the Tamaki Māori Village Evening Experience.