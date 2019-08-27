A crash which blocked a lane on the Southern Motorway has now been cleared.

The crash was blocking the right citybound lane by the Highbrook Dr on-ramp, the NZ Transport agency said earlier.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene which has since been cleared, NZTA confirmed.

Traffic is very heavy through Manukau after two crashes on the Southern and Southwestern motorways.

SH1/SH20 MANUKAU AREA, NORTHBOUND - 8:00AM

Following earlier crashes on both SH20 and SH1 northbound #AklTraffic is very heavy through the Manukau area. Delay your journey or allow extra time for delays from Takanini. ^TP pic.twitter.com/hLCtu0bQxY — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 27, 2019



Meanwhile, a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge has since been cleared.

There were slight delays as motorists negotiated the vehicle on one of the citybound lanes about 7am.

And an earlier crash on SH20, the Southwestern Motorway, was cleared just before 7.25am.

That crash occurred on a right northbound lane just after the on-ramp from Puhinui Rd.