WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS REFERENCES TO DRUG USE AND SUICIDE THAT MAY BE DISTRESSING AND/OR TRIGGERING FOR SOME READERS.

Lifetime Black Power member and community advocate Denis O'Reilly is calling for political help for Hawke's Bay, as the suicide rate in the region climbs to never-before-seen levels.

O'Reilly says there have been nine sudden deaths in the "broad gang fraternity" in Hawke's Bay in the past five months alone. They are not suspicious and O'Reilly believes the majority are suspected suicides.

In an impassioned opinion piece, published in the Hawke's Bay Today, O'Reilly calls on the support of politicians to help make a change.

Advertisement

"We need our leadership, people like you to first believe in our potential."

The number of suicides in Hawke's Bay has hit its highest ever level, with 38 dying in the year to June 30.

Denis O'Reilly, community advocate, is calling for political action over a spate of suicides in the region. Photo / File

That's nine more (31 per cent more) than the previous highest for the region, recorded in 2017/18. Suicide records started in 2007/08.

The results, released as part of the of the annual provisional suicide statistics by the coroner on Monday, show a distressing national trend, with suicide rates increasing by 2.5 per cent.

Rangi Pou, 28, an ordained pastor, a former meth addict and dealer, also knows a thing or two about suicide - he lost his 30-year-old sister, he lost his friend and he lost his nephew to it.

He himself attempted to commit suicide.

Pou says it's time to start a conversation with people who have been affected by it.

"It is not the only option. There is help out there".

Advertisement

"I want to plant the seeds - that people can get help.

"People with suicidal thoughts are in a dark hole, you can't get out of it and think suicide is the only way out. It is not, it is never the only option."

In the past three weeks, Pou has lost two friends to suspected suicide.

The phone calls hurt. The first died in Westshore and left behind a young daughter, and a partner, Pou said.

The second passed away this week.

"He was on life support, in the ICU. He passed away on Monday morning.

"He was 29 or 30 when he passed, and he left behind a partner and a toddler.

"I haven't talked to the family yet, but they must be destroyed."

He said the families would all be asking what they could have done, a question destined to remain unanswered.

"For families left behind there is no sense of closure.

"I knew the men who passed away personally, I grew up with them.

"There seems to be lots of underlying mental health and depression issues associated with the young men, and the youth suicide rate in our country is the biggest concern being the highest in the developed world."

Using his own experience as an example, Pou will be holding an event highlighting suicide and meth use, targeting youth, on Saturday at St Augustines Hall, Napier, at 5.15pm.

"I want there to be an open discussion about suicide, drug addiction and mental health and let people know there is help out there," he said.



WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666