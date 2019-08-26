Auckland mayoral contender John Tamihere is facing growing criticism for promises ranging from freezing rates to privatisation of water.

The main challenger to mayor Phil Goff has announced a number of policies that politicians have described as "fantasy stuff", "irresponsible" and "desperate".

Not surprisingly, the former Labour MP and talkback host has hit back at his critics as he seeks to convince voters to give him a shot at running the Super City and managing a $7 billion annual budget.

In the past few weeks, Tamihere has announced controversial policies to turn the Auckland Harbour Bridge into a double-decker structure with 18 lanes and a freeze on rates for three years. These come on top of plans to sell the ports business but keep the land, and privatise 49 per cent of Watercare.

Goff called the bridge policy "fantasy stuff" and rubbished Tamihere's finance plan as "incoherent and lacking in basic financial understanding", a view shared by deputy finance committee chair and National Party stalwart Desley Simpson.

She said Tamihere is misleading voters when he thinks a rates freeze is the answer to council's financial situation.

"Rates is only one part of a very complex pie. If he wants to show Aucklanders what his financial plan is he has to have it in its entirety and I haven't seen that," said Simpson, who acknowledged council's finances need a shake.

Councillors Daniel Newman and Mike Lee, two of Goff's biggest critics in council, have also slammed Tamihere.

Newman said freezing rates would exacerbate already underfunded services by Goff and services would start to crumble away. He said more needs to be spent on maintaining roads, particularly in the south.

Councillor Daniel Newman says council should be spending more money on services. Photo / Herald

Newman opposes Tamihere's policy to privatise 49 per cent of Watercare and is unsure if his harbour bridge plan is technically viable.

Lee said some of Tamihere's policies are "somewhat bizarre and desperate", saying he would be better off highlighting the disenchantment with council and Goff. Lee vehemently opposes the sale of Ports of Auckland and Watercare.

Tamihere hit back at Newman and Lee, saying Newman wants everything but never wants to pay for it.

"It's the chicken and egg political syndrome for Daniel, you'll never be able to please him," he said.

Tamihere accused Lee of being stuck on the ports policy of 1992, saying he has announced the sale of the Ports business but not the sale of the land.

Auckland councillor Mike Lee who opposes Tamihere's asset sales. Photo / Herald

"With Watercare, I am releasing a minor share - 49 per cent of equity to clean the beaches today and not when Goff gets around to it. I am amazed at the financial literacy of some people," he said.

Tamihere said he needs to find $86 million per year from a balance sheet of $5.5b.



"If you cannot find savings across the parent company and the six CCOs, you do not deserve to be mayor," he said.

Former Labour MP and unionist Darien Fenton said on Facebook that Tamihere has real charisma and is pretty smart, but after being in caucus with him for three years she found him to be an "articulate blowhard".

"JT is doing his usual mouthing off but is getting worse - privatise Watercare, sell the Port, make central Government pay more - in other words, less for the rest of NZ," she said.

Tamihere wants to turn the Harbour Bridge into a two-level superstructure. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

John Tamihere's election promises

Sell Ports of Auckland's operating business

What Tamihere says

Sell the operations of Ports of Auckland and lease back the land at a commercial rate until it relocates in about 25 years. Keep the 77ha of port land in public hands for future redevelopment. Use the proceeds to ease ratepayer costs.

What critics say

Goff said it was "bizarre" to sell the port business when its future is up in the air with a Government review going on into the future of upper North Island ports.

Councillor Mike Lee said the sale was part of a privatisation policy "to the right of the Act Party".

What are the chances of success

?

If Tamihere can get a majority of councillors to back the policy, the sale could go ahead. The Upper North Island Port Study could derail a sale.

Sell 49 per cent of Watercare

What Tamihere says

A sale of 49 per cent of the council-owned Watercare would deliver cash to clean up Auckland's beaches.

"You've got possibilities to release a significant capital that is presently tied up and not providing any proper return on investment."

What critics say

Goff said it would cause water rates to rise substantially and burden lower-income families with high costs.

Lee and councillor Daniel Newman have slammed the policy and said they would vote against it.

What are the chances of success?

Very low. A majority of councillors are likely to vote it down.

Dump the Regional Petrol Tax

What Tamihere says

Phil Goff is the only mayor to impose a petrol tax on his people and Tamihere will dump it by going down to Wellington and getting central Government to cough up $150m a year raised by the tax.

What critics say

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said dumping the tax is "pure fantasy" and it could not happen without the Government's approval because it is set in legislation.

What are the chances of the tax being abolished?

Under this Government, highly unlikely. If National wins the Treasury benches it has promised to abolish the tax, but is unlikely to compensate council.

Build an 18-lane, mega Harbour Bridge

What Tamihere says

Turn the existing Harbour Bridge into a two-level superstructure - with 10 lanes for cars on the lower level and four rail tracks and walkways and cycleways on the upper level, saying the uncosted project can be completed within six years.

"My team have looked at overseas structures and costs and it is very doable."

What critics say

Goff said it was fantasy stuff which would cost more than $10b, demolish half of St Marys Bay and Northcote Pt and "bankrupt the city".

Former Auckland city councillor Richard Simpson said it was an "ugly munter" and the steep gradient would not work for rail.

What are the chances of the bridge being built?

Very low. The project would face enormous challenges, including the practical difficulties of adding more traffic lanes and rail. The planning alone could take more than six years. The bridge is part of a state highway and would need the Government's approval. The latest proposal for a new harbour crossing is a tunnel.