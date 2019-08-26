Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Mental health experts have called for urgent action on suicide as New Zealand hits its highest level of suicide deaths since records began.

There were 685 suicides in the year to June 30 - up 17 on last year, when there were 668 suicides.

The suicide rate now stands at 13.93 per 100,000 people, compared to 13.67 per 100,000 in 2017/18, or a 1 per cent increase.

Rates of suicide among youth, Māori and Pacific Island people increased dramatically, while the European suicide rate dropped slightly.

Te Rau Ora, Le Va and the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand have called for urgent action following today's release of the annual provisional suicide statistics by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall.

Meanwhile the Chief Censor has hit out at streaming services such as Netflix and the controversial show 13 Reasons Why, saying New Zealand needs better protections for vulnerable viewers.

The suicide rate is at its highest since provisional statistics were first recorded for the 2007/08 year. The rate has been steadily increasing following a dip in 2013/14.

Māori suicides - which were already disproportionately high - have jumped further, with 169 Māori people dying by suicide in the year to June 30, up 27 from 142 deaths last year.

Pacific Island suicides also rose, from 23 to 34 deaths.

The Māori suicide rate now stands at 28.23 per 100,000 people while the Pacific Island rate is at 11.49 per 100,000.

The youth suicide rate also increased dramatically.

The increase in the number of young people dying by suicide was particularly high in the 15-19 year old age group. Last year 53 died by suicide; this year the figure jumped to 73.

In the 20-24 age range, deaths by suicide jumped from 76 to 91.

The suicide rate for those aged 15-19 in the past year was 23.14 per 100,000 people, up from 16.88 on the previous year - an increase of 37 per cent.

For those aged 20-24 the suicide rate this year was 26.87 per 100,000 people, up from 21.21 in the 2017/18 period, a 27 per cent increase.

The number of European deaths by suicide fell slightly, from 462 to 446, putting the suicide rate at 13.46 per 100,000 people.

Chief Censor David Shanks wanted to see effective warnings for viewers around suicide content, saying there was a gap in media regulation related to streaming.

"We seem to be seeing trends towards more frequent and more detailed depictions of suicide in shows and films. And we know these depictions can impact vulnerable viewers. Sometimes severely," Shanks said.

"While the evidence around suicide contagion from viewing fictional shows is still emerging, recent research into youth suicide numbers in the United States following the release of the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why indicates that real care needs to be taken in this area."

Such changes would not solve problems on their own but could make a difference, he said.

The Chief Coroner offered her condolences to the families and friends of those who had died.

"We acknowledge the pain many communities are feeling as a result," she said.

"The reasons people make this decision are numerous and depend on many factors: their early life experiences at home and at school, their employment status, their mental health, their economic and health status, their sense of belonging, their sense of purpose, their worldview and more," the Coroner said.

"It's up to all of us to look out for our family, friends and neighbours – to ask how they're going and coping with pressures in life, and offer our support, to offer hope."

There was hope, the Coroner said.

"I'm encouraged by the suicide prevention initiatives taking place, the conversations people are having, and the success stories of individuals who battled with suicidal thoughts but have come through stronger the other side.

"We mourn those who died by suicide, but for those listening who are in the midst of pain, suicide doesn't have to be how your story ends. The truth is there is always another option, there are people you can speak to, there's something more to live for."

The provisional statistics include active cases that are still before the Coroner who will determine whether they were suicides.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202